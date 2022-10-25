Viral: Engineering students get creative with anti-cheating hats for exam

When asked to come up with headgear that would prevent cheating, students at one Philippines college rose magnificently to the challenge. Images that have been widely shared online show rows of students taking an exam while wearing hats in a variety of shapes, sizes and colours.

According to the BBC, the pictures were taken at Bicol University College of Engineering in Legazpi City of the Philippines.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor of mechanical engineering at the college, told BBC that she asked her students to come up with headgear that would prevent them from peeking at each other’s papers. She said she wanted a “fun way” to ensure “integrity and honesty” in her classes.

So for the recent mid-term exams held in the third week of October, Mandane-Ortiz’s students got creative with anti-cheating hats.



Mandane-Ortiz said she asked her students to create simple designs out of paper, but many went above and beyond the brief to create complex designs with junk they found lying around.

Pictures that the professor shared on Facebook show students wearing hats in a vast variety of designs – some inspired by pop culture and others with elaborate ear flaps to reduce visibility. At least one student wore a helmet, and many came up with masks and oversized hats.

Images of the creative headgear went viral in the Philippines and were covered by local media.

According to the professor, no student was caught cheating this time.