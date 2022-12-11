'It was a joke': Vim after backlash for introducing 'first dishwash liquid for men'

Vim on Sunday clarified that its new campaign for black dishwash liquid for men was a joke. The company and its brand ambassador Milind Soman have received severe backlash after Vim released an ad about the new product to encourage and normalise men washing dishes.

In an Instagram post, addressed to "men", the company wrote, "We aren’t serious about the black pack, but we are super serious about men owning chores at home!"

In the "open letter" to men, Vim further clarified: "Only the bottle is different, the liquid inside has been the same all along... You don't need a new bottle to enter the kitchen, just the realisation that these are your chores too!"

