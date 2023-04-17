Frightening moment from turbulence-hit Portugal-bound plane, food and drinks thrown everywhere. Video

An influencer shared a frightening video of turbulence inside an aircraft which caused panic among the passengers and led to food and drinks getting thrown everywhere around the cabin.

Brazil's Diana Assis was traveling to Portugal from Luanda in Angola when the captain of the plane informed the passengers that they were likely experience turbulence. She was aboard a flight operated by TAAG Angolan Airlines after it made a stopover in Luanda before it continued its journey for Portugal.

Assis recorded a video of what happened inside the cabin, which showed how the food and other products had been dispersed all over the aircraft's floor.

Initially, she is seen laughing as aircraft begins to vibrate, but the mood suddenly changes when a jolt spills the drink from her wine glass, splashing onto the ceiling as the rest of the passengers are seen yelling in fear.

Assis said that the turbulence struck two hours after takeoff and just as lunch was being served to the passengers, the turbulence left the food scattered all over the floor.

Moneycontrol News