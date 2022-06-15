Video: Bihar vet called to check on animal kidnapped, forcibly married off

A veterinary doctor in Bihar was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly married off under the infamous "pakadwa vivah" (kidnapping for marriage) practice in the region, the police said on Tuesday.

Veterinary doctor Satyam Kumar Jha, a resident of Pidhauli village under Teghra police station in Begusarai stepped out to treat sick cattle on Monday afternoon when he was kidnapped by a group and forcibly married off to a girl.

“When Satyam did not return home till the evening, we started searching for him, but in vain. He didn’t even return at night. On Tuesday morning, I received a video clip which showed my son getting married to a girl," said the vet's father Subodh Kumar Jha.

“We have filed a written complaint, naming the accused, with the Teghra police station," he added.

The station house officer (SHO) of the police station said, “We have received a complaint related to pakadwa vivah (kidnapping for marriage). The investigation is underway, but a case of love affair cannot be ruled out."

The practice is common in many districts of Bihar such as Jamui, Lakhisarai, Munger, Begusarai, Patna, Nalanda, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Banka.

(With inputs from ANI)

