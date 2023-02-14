Valentines’ Day: Blinkit delivered 10,000 roses by 10 am – to say nothing of the chocolates

People across the country are celebrating Valentine’s Day today by exchanging gifts, greeting cards and flowers with their loved ones. In fact, if the numbers are anything to go by, Valentine’s Day celebrations began in full swing this morning. According to Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, Blinkit had delivered more than 10,000 single roses by 10 am on February 14 – and this is not counting the roses included in the 1,200 bouquets that the company has delivered so far.

“More than 10k single roses, 1200 bouquets already delivered. Good start to Valentine's day,” Albinder Dhindsa tweeted this morning.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on February 14. This unofficial holiday is a celebration of romantic love – a day on which partners generally exchange gifts and flowers as a symbol of affection. Roses are, by far, the most popular flowers of choice on this day, given their age-old association with love.

In fact, in the week preceding Valentine’s Day (known as Valentine Week), there is a special day devoted just to roses. Rose Day is the celebrated every year on February 7, but the sale of roses tends to hit an all-time high on Valentine’s Day itself.

Another day in the Valentine Week is Chocolate Day (February 9). On Chocolate Day this year, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa has revealed the grocery delivery service had sold more chocolates in a single day than they usually do in a week.

“Chocolate is a love language,” he tweeted this morning on Valentine’s Day, alongside a graph which shows chocolate sales peaking. “Should easily cross the orders for chocolates we did on Chocolate day itself,” Dhindsa added.

Moneycontrol News