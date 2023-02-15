Blinkit founder reports 'strong' sale of condoms, candles on Valentine's Day

Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa on Tuesday shared that the sale of both condoms and candles was going strong on Valentine's Day. Other products that witnessed a heavier-than-usual amount of sales were deodorants for men, perfumes for women, single roses, bouquets, and chocolates.

Taking to Twitter, Dhindsa shared a few reports on analytics.

When it came to deodorants and perfumes, the Blinkit founder tweeted: "Looks like love is in the air... or is that just a pleasant scent?"

Around 2 pm on Tuesday, Albinder Dhindsa also noted that 30 percent of all orders on Blinkit were placed for someone else. And by 3.15 pm, the company sold more chocolates than what they usually do in a week.

Blinkit also sold more than 10,000 single roses and delivered 1,200 bouquets by 10 am. Dhindsa called it a "Good start to Valentine's Day."

The Blinkit founder also had a joke to share. Apart from sharing sales figures on Valentine's Day, Dhindsa also thanked customers who wished their delivery partners. "Thanks to everyone who wished Happy Valentine's to their delivery partners," he tweeted. Read more: Condoms, roses, chocolates: what India Dunzo-ed ahead of Valentine's Day