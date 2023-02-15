 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blinkit founder reports 'strong' sale of condoms, candles on Valentine's Day

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Feb 15, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa on Tuesday shared that the sale of both condoms and candles was going strong on Valentine's Day. Other products that witnessed a heavier-than-usual amount of sales were deodorants for men, perfumes for women, single roses, bouquets, and chocolates.

Taking to Twitter, Dhindsa shared a few reports on analytics.

When it came to deodorants and perfumes, the Blinkit founder tweeted: "Looks like love is in the air... or is that just a pleasant scent?"

Around 2 pm on Tuesday, Albinder Dhindsa also noted that 30 percent of all orders on Blinkit were placed for someone else. And by 3.15 pm, the company sold more chocolates than what they usually do in a week.

Blinkit also sold more than 10,000 single roses and delivered 1,200 bouquets by 10 am. Dhindsa called it a "Good start to Valentine's Day."