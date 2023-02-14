 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Valentine’s Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the day of love

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

Valentine's Day 2023: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year.

Valentine's Day 2023: Today's Google Doodle shows two animated raindrops

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year. Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 14. It’s a day when people across the world exchange gifts, flowers and greeting cards with their loved ones. Valentine's Day is believed to have originated from the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia, but it wasn’t until the 14th century that this holiday became associated with romantic love. Today, Valentine’s Day is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the world, generally marked with roses, chocolates and other thoughtful gestures to express love.

Google Doodle on Valentine’s Day

Google is celebrating the day of love with a special Doodle – an animated artwork of two raindrops that merge to form a heart. “Rain or shine, will you be mine?” the Doodle is captioned.

A short overview of Valentine’s Day follows which reads: “Did you know that during the Middle Ages, European countries like England and France believed that February 14th was the start of mating season for birds? They associated this phenomenon with love and began romantic celebrations soon after. The holiday became more popular throughout the world in the 17th century.”