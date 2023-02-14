Valentine’s Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the day of love

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year. Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 14. It’s a day when people across the world exchange gifts, flowers and greeting cards with their loved ones. Valentine's Day is believed to have originated from the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia, but it wasn’t until the 14th century that this holiday became associated with romantic love. Today, Valentine’s Day is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the world, generally marked with roses, chocolates and other thoughtful gestures to express love.

Google Doodle on Valentine’s Day

Google is celebrating the day of love with a special Doodle – an animated artwork of two raindrops that merge to form a heart. “Rain or shine, will you be mine?” the Doodle is captioned.

A short overview of Valentine’s Day follows which reads: “Did you know that during the Middle Ages, European countries like England and France believed that February 14th was the start of mating season for birds? They associated this phenomenon with love and began romantic celebrations soon after. The holiday became more popular throughout the world in the 17th century.”

"Whatever your forecast looks like today, we hope you enjoy celebrating with your special someone," Google concluded.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, pics, cards and V-Day quotes Valentine’s Day has its roots in the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia which celebrates spring and fertility. However, it wasn’t until the 14th century that Valentines’ Day became associated with romantic love, thanks to the works of Chaucer. Chaucer is believed to be the first English writer to associate romantic love with Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Christian martyr who lived in the 3rd century AD. He is commonly associated with the celebration of love and romance, with popular legends suggesting he performed secret marriages for Christians in ancient Rome. The tradition of celebrating Valentine’s Day with gifts and cards did not become popular till the 18th century. That is how Valentine’s Day is generally celebrated today as well.

