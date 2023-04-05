UK First Lady Akshata Murty sits with family for Padma awards ceremony, later moved to front row

Sudha Murty was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in the presence of her family- her husband Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, son Rohan Murty, daughter Akshata Murty, who is married to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and her sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni. As it happens, Narayana Murthy was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

The Murthys are known to be humble and understated and it was no different at the Padma ceremony, Moneycontrol learns that Akshata Murty, wife of the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was initially seated in the middle rows with her family, with minimal fuss or security in sight.

(Clockwise from right) Rohan Murty, Narayana Murthy, Akshata Murty, Sudha Murty, and Sunanda Kulkarni (Sudha Murty's sister), at the Padma Awards ceremony on Wednesday.

Government officials later asked her to move to the front row and seated her beside the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, as per protocol. President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Bhushan to Sudha Murty for social work. A philanthropist, renowned author and former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, she has initiated many projects in the fields of healthcare, education, art and culture, animal welfare and women's empowerment.

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, Sudha Murty said, “I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that generosity of a few is hope for a million.”

Murty, who was the chairperson of Infosys Foundation until December 2021, has been on a journey to social causes for more than 25 years. Under her leadership, Infosys Foundation supported a number of initiatives that help the underprivileged members of society working in remote areas across India with a focus on education, healthcare, rural development, destitute care, art & culture, mid-day meal schemes and water projects.

Sudha Murty receives Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu. Watch

