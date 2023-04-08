 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uber CEO went undercover as driver for months. What he learned

Moneycontrol News
Apr 08, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has told The Wall Street Journal that he spent months undercover as an Uber driver and delivery agent to better understand and address the problems they face.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has told The Wall Street Journal that he spent months undercover as an Uber driver and delivery agent to better understand and address the problems they face. Starting September 2021, Khosrowshahi spent months ferrying riders and dropping off UberEats orders in San Francisco. During his time as an undercover Uber driver, the CEO of the ride hailing service was punished by the app for rejecting rides, was tip-baited by customers and faced several other challenges that helped him understand the issues that drivers face.

Dara Khosrowshahi used his experience as an undercover driver to implement several changes at Uber.

Uber began to face a shortage of drivers in the US after the economy began to reopen in 2021, the WSJ report explained. The pandemic-fuelled labour shortage meant that for the first time ever, the ride hailing service had more riders than people willing to drive them around.

At the same time, Khosrowshahi was under pressure from investors to increase profits. His decision to set aside $250 million as bonuses to attract more drivers was questioned even as Uber struggled to meet the rising demand for cabs and food delivery orders post-pandemic.