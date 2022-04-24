Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is now Block Head. And Elon Musk had this to say about it

"Titles, like "CEO", get in the way of doing the right thing," Jack Dorsey had tweeted in September 2012.

On Saturday it came to light that the Twitter founder's new tittle at digital payments company Block is not CEO. It's Block Head.

There will, however, be “no changes in Mr. Dorsey’s roles and responsibilities, and he will continue to serve as principal executive officer of the Company," Block stated in its filing to the SEC.

The change in the designation happened at Dorsey’s request, it added.

Also, Block’s bylaws state that the company no longer requires officers with the title of CEO and president. Which means that Dorsey's successors in the role could also be called Block Head.

When it comes to wacky official titles, Jack Dorsey follows in the footsteps of tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk who in 2021 gave himself the title of "Technoking".

On Sunday, Musk -- who has been trying to buy Twitter --reacted to the announcement with a tweet to the founder of the mirco-blogging site.

In 2021, the chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn’s new position in Tesla was also changed to “Master of Coin.”

Dorsey has long preferred titles such as "head" or "lead" to designations like "senior vice president." According to Protocol, except for Block CFO Amrita Ahuja, all of Block's executives are "leads."

Shortly after Dorsey tweeted in 2012 that "titles, like 'CEO,' get in the way of doing the right thing," he revealed that he had cut back on the time he was spending as executive chairman of Twitter to focus on Block.