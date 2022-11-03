Twitter employees sleep on office floor to hit tight deadlines set by Elon Musk

A Twitter employee has shared a photo of their boss sleeping on the floor in office, apparently after putting in overtime in order to meet the tight deadlines set by Elon Musk. The photo has emerged online barely a week after Musk, 51, took control of the social media company in a $44 billion deal.

Evan Jones, a product manager for Twitter Spaces, tweeted a photograph of his boss fast asleep on the office floor. The photo shows Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter, curled up in a sleeping bag.

“When you need something from your boss at elon twitter,” Evan Jones wrote while sharing the photograph.

Crawford retweeted the photo, writing: “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.”

It is not clear when and where the photograph was taken. While Jones’ Twitter bio states he is based in New York, Crawford’s says she is based in Los Angeles.

According to Business Insider, employees at Twitter have been working longer hours as Musk has set tight deadlines on major projects.

The team working on Twitter’s new verification system – which has hogged headlines over the last couple of days – was reportedly told that “the expectation is literally to work 24/7 to get this out.”

CNBC reported similar findings, noting that managers at Twitter have been instructed to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week to meet Musk’s aggressive deadlines. The report stated that these instructions were given without any discussion of overtime pay, compensatory time-off or job security.