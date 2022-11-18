 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Worried about the Twitter chaos after Musk? How to archive your Tweets in 8 easy steps

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Twitter, fortunately, makes it easy to download a complete archive of your account that includes all of your past tweets and direct messages, including your first tweet.

The downloaded file opens in a browser and gives a streamlined way to view your Twitter account. (Representative image)

The change of ownership at Twitter has been chaotic not only for the staff -- who have been quitting in hordes -- but also for Twitter users who perhaps have had enough of Elon Musk churning the waters after taking over the micro-blogging site.

While several users have been considering quitting Twitter ever since the tech billionaire decided to buy it, with his recent announcements of a subscription-based service and hints of other changes in the pipeline, many have already been moving on to other social media sites such as Mastodon, an open-source Twitter alternative.

But, if you too have been mulling whether to quit the platform, here's how you can save all your tweets and your profile before deleting Twitter -- in case you would like to save your witty tweets, popular memes and wittier replies.

Twitter, fortunately, makes it easy to download a complete archive of your account that includes all of your past tweets and direct messages. All you need to do is request the information from Twitter, and you'll then be sent a file, which you can download to view all of your data from Twitter -- starting from your first tweet.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download your Twitter archive:

Step 1
Go to your Account settings by clicking on the more icon in the navigation bar, and selecting Your account from the menu.