2-month-old baby rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 128 hours. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

The two-month-old baby was rescued after 128 hours under the rubble in Turkey. (Image: Screengrab from video @partizanGreece1/Twitter)

A two-month-old baby was rescued from under earthquake rubble in Turkey's Hatay after nearly 128 hours of being stuck. The crowd cheered and clapped as the baby was pulled out.

In videos shared on Twitter, the baby is seen sucking on to a finger after being rescued. People deemed it to be a miracle that the infant survived for so long.
A two-year-old girl, a six-month pregnant woman and a 70-year-old woman have also been rescued five days after the quake left over 24,000 dead and over 75,000 injured in the country.

Several rescue stories of people being evacuated after being stuck for hours have come to the notice.

A man was rescued from earthquake rubble six hours after being trapped thanks to a WhatsApp video message.

20-year-old Boran Kubat was visiting his relatives in Malatya when the catastrophic earthquake hit the region on February 6. Kubat, his mother, grandmother and two uncles were on the second floor of the apartment building when it crashed to the ground leaving all of them stuck under the rubble.