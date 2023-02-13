2-month-old baby rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 128 hours. Watch

A two-month-old baby was rescued from under earthquake rubble in Turkey's Hatay after nearly 128 hours of being stuck. The crowd cheered and clapped as the baby was pulled out.

In videos shared on Twitter, the baby is seen sucking on to a finger after being rescued. People deemed it to be a miracle that the infant survived for so long.

A two-year-old girl, a six-month pregnant woman and a 70-year-old woman have also been rescued five days after the quake left over 24,000 dead and over 75,000 injured in the country.

Several rescue stories of people being evacuated after being stuck for hours have come to the notice.

A man was rescued from earthquake rubble six hours after being trapped thanks to a WhatsApp video message.

20-year-old Boran Kubat was visiting his relatives in Malatya when the catastrophic earthquake hit the region on February 6. Kubat, his mother, grandmother and two uncles were on the second floor of the apartment building when it crashed to the ground leaving all of them stuck under the rubble.

He recorded a video, with tears in his eyes, sharing his location so that they could be rescued. Related stories Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil struck by lightning again. Watch viral video

'Make sure what is expected to be done, is done' Supreme Court tells Union on approving collegium re...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Govt open to form committee to boost investor protection regulations “Whoever sees this WhatsApp status, please come and help,” he said in Turkish. “Please everyone come and rescue us now.” Kubat is a student and lives in Istanbul. He also said in the video that he was okay and so was his mother but he could not hear his uncles very well under the rubble. Six hours later, rescue teams helped the some members of the family out of the rubble thanks to the video message. “I had my phone with me, so I thought if I shared a video on social media, my friends could see it and they could reach us,” he told Anadolu news agency after being rescued. “They finally found us, me and my mother. They are now trying to rescue one of my uncles, but another uncle and my grandmother are still trapped.” Several others, stuck under rubble, who managed to get a signal, asked for help on social media. Firat Yayla, a Turkish YouTuber, shared an Instagram story pleading for his followers to save him. Another Turkish resident asked for help on Twitter, where he said that his wife and their infant were trapped in a hotel. Turkey was hit by three earthquakes that left several regions of the country under utter devastation. The first deadly quake of magnitude 7.8 hit several parts when people were sleeping. Two other earthquakes followed some hours apart. Over 20,000 people were killed in the disaster in Turkey alone and 75,000 were left injured. Thousands of people have also died in Syria due to the earthquake.

Moneycontrol News