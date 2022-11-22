Trump to Kanye West: List of accounts back on Twitter since Elon Musk took over

Ever since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, several accounts that were suspended from the platform for various reasons such as violation of its police, have been reinstated. Others who are back on Twitter include rapper Kanye West and comedian Kathy Griffin. The billionaire and Tesla CEO has said that he would remake Twitter into a free speech haven and relax restrictions.

Here is a list of prominent accounts that were suspended and are now back on Twitter:

Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated on November 19 after Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move. The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted. "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he added.

Kanye West

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted in October following his anti-Semitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. The rapper, who is legally known as Ye, returned to the platform over a month after his account was reinstatated to “test” if Twitter is unblocked. Musk welcomed him back to the platform. “Don’t kill what ye hate. Save what ye love,” he tweeted.

Kathy Griffin

The Twitter account of US comedian Kathy Griffin, who has two million followers, was banned after she switched her username to Elon Musk, taking advantage of the website's new relaxed rules under the billionaire.

Babylon Bee

The Babylon Bee, a conservative parody site, was banned in March for tweets against Rachel Levine, a trans woman serving as US assistant secretary of health.

Andrew Tate

The former kickboxer and self-described misogynist was banned from Twitter in 2017 after his tweets saying women should bear "some responsibility" for being sexually assaulted. He was banned from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok earlier this year for his misogynist posts. Tate rose to prominence on social media after starring in the UK reality TV show Big Brother in 2016. His stint on the show ended when a video of Tate hitting a woman with a belt emerged online. Jordan Peterson

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson was suspended from Twitter in June, before Musk's ownership, following a post about transgender actor Elliot Page that broke the site's rules on hateful conduct.Peterson had often made comments against the rights of transgender people and was asked by Twitter to remove the post on Page. Project Veritas

Project Veritas, a US right-wing organisation that produces undercover operations, was suspended from Twitter last year after it allegedly leaked people’s private information. “Thank you @ElonMusk for reinstating the Project Veritas Twitter account and for standing up for real investigative journalism,” it tweeted on Monday after being reinstated. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk has also reinstated the Twitter account of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right US U.S. representative. She was banned from Twitter in January this year for violating the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policies.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE