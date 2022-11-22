 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trump to Kanye West: List of accounts back on Twitter since Elon Musk took over

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Elon Musk has said that he would remake Twitter into a free speech haven and relax restrictions.

Ever since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, several accounts that were suspended from the platform for various reasons such as violation of its police, have been reinstated. Others who are back on Twitter include rapper Kanye West and comedian Kathy Griffin. The billionaire and Tesla CEO has said that he would remake Twitter into a free speech haven and relax restrictions.

Here is a list of prominent accounts that were suspended and are now back on Twitter:

Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated on November 19 after Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move. The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted. "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he added.

Kanye West
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted in October following his anti-Semitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. The rapper, who is legally known as Ye, returned to the platform over a month after his account was reinstatated to “test” if Twitter is unblocked. Musk welcomed him back to the platform. “Don’t kill what ye hate. Save what ye love,” he tweeted.

Kathy Griffin
The Twitter account of US comedian Kathy Griffin, who has two million followers, was banned after she switched her username to Elon Musk, taking advantage of the website's new relaxed rules under the billionaire.

Babylon Bee
The Babylon Bee, a conservative parody site, was banned in March for tweets against Rachel Levine, a trans woman serving as US assistant secretary of health.