On the paella trail in Valencia, Spain

Pallavi Aiyar
Mar 18, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Valencia regularly makes it to the top of lists for most liveable cities, a case in point being the recent Expat City Ranking 2022, by InterNations.

Valencian paella is different from other versions in that it eschews fish or seafood, despite the city’s coastal location. (Photo: Antonio Castellano via Unsplash)

Spain’s third largest city, Valencia, isn’t on the beaten tourist trail, which tends to take travellers from Barcelona and Madrid, down to Andalucía’s beaches and forts. Yet, it regularly makes it to the top of lists for most liveable cities, a case in point being the recent Expat City Ranking 2022, by InterNations.

In fact, as we discovered on a recent trip, Valencia makes for an excellent family escape, with beaches, futuristic architecture, exciting new museums, and palm-dotted gardens, all surrounding the nucleus of an old town that is a tangle of gothic, renaissance, baroque and art nouveau buildings.

The City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. (Photo via Pixabay/Pexels)

Our personal favourite amongst these historic monuments, was the Lonja de Seda or Silk Exchange, one of Europe’s best preserved gothic structures, and the largest example of commercial, as opposed to religious, edifices in that style. Built between 1482 and 1533, it was originally used for trading in silk, and bears witness to the significant role played by the merchants of the Iberian Peninsula in the 15th and 16th centuries.