Love of Food | Mumbai: Long weekend, road trips, and halting for meals

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Apr 29, 2023 / 03:54 AM IST

If you are the sorts who will travel for food, these eateries are worth the drive. From small shacks and dhabas to swanky restaurants — there is something for everyone.

A vegetarian thali at the no-frills Patil Khanaval, Murud, near Murud beach, over an hour's drive from Alibaug jetty.

While the food options in Mumbai are endless, every once in a while a change of scenery and a long drive with the promise of delicious food is a welcome idea. The impending long weekend is the perfect excuse to pack your wanderlust and drive to these amazing food joints located just a drive-away distance from the city:

Buvachi Misal, Lonavala

Buvachi Misal

The misal at this tiny eatery in Lonavala is worth a drive from Mumbai. Push past the hungry crowd of families, bikers and cyclists and go straight for the misal. There are three kinds — spicy, medium-spicy and regular. Be the daredevil and try the spicy one. The fiery red curry comes topped with crunchy farsan and lots of chopped tomatoes and onions. The accompanying buttered pav tames things down a bit. The misal tastes exactly like it did when Maruti Gaikwad started Buvachi Misal, three decades ago. That’s probably one of the reasons for the unrelenting popularity of this place. Not a misal fan? Try the perfectly browned kanda bhajji and vada pav.