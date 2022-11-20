 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why NRIs are returning to their roots to tie the knot

Anita Rao Kashi
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

'Desi' couples are choosing India over elsewhere, for reasons that are a mix of sentiment, practicality and economics.

A photoshoot at an NRI wedding in Bekal, Kerala, in November 2020. (Photo courtesy Chirmi Events)

Sunil and Nika met in the US during their postgraduate studies, fell in love and got engaged during their annual visit to India in late 2019. The wedding was scheduled for six months later. And then the pandemic struck. Six months became 18 months. Other options were considered and tossed aside. Now more than before, they were adamant about having the wedding back home in India. Especially since they hadn’t seen family in nearly a year and a half. They wanted to be among family and friends on their special day. And, so, they waited.

An NRI wedding in Nandi Hills, Bengaluru, in May 2020. (Photo courtesy Chirmi Events)

Eventually the Indian skies opened up, and the couple got married in an intimate ceremony at a beautiful resort just outside Bengaluru in November 2021. “We wanted to have it back home, where it (the location) meant something to us. It also meant that we could have everyone around who is special to both of us,” Nika says, now back in the US.

It’s a story that is finding increasing echoes. Even before the pandemic, the trend of Indians (of origin, descent or otherwise with roots in India) outside the country returning for weddings was already seeing an uptick. COVID-19 only made it stronger.