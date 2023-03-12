 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dresden: Summer in Saxony, beer gardens and Court of Aurangzeb in Germany

Malavika Bhattacharya
Mar 12, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

The 800-year-old city on the banks of the Elbe has reinvented itself from the ashes of World War II.

Saxony’s famed beer gardens come alive in the summer, and the riverside becomes prime real estate for picnickers. (Representational photo: Elevate via Pexels)

Who was Augustus the Strong? A charismatic ruler in the German state of Saxony in the 1700s, who earned the nickname “the Saxon Hercules” for indulging heavily in activities like fox tossing, breaking horseshoes with his hands, and producing many children. His is a name you’ll hear a lot in Dresden, the capital of Saxony. Apart from his proclivity for procreation, he was also a patron of the arts, and is credited for much of Dresden’s cultural capital.

Dresden is a charming riverside city often called ‘Florence on the Elbe’ – a major centre of arts and culture defined by its magnificent architecture and rich history. It’s particularly inviting in the summer, when Saxony’s famed beer gardens come alive and the riverside is prime real estate for picnickers.

But Dresden wasn’t always like this.

The Semperoper was destroyed in the bombing of Dresden in 1945. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)