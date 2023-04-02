 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Around the world: Six best hot springs with a view

Anita Rao Kashi
Apr 02, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST

End a long day of travel with, or spend an entire day of, dipping into natural thermal water. These photogenic hot springs across the globe will relax the body and the senses.

The temperature of the water in Iceland's Blue Lagoon hot springs is 37 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

At the end of a long day of travel or just in need of a break, the idea of lounging and splashing around in natural thermal water that has traversed the earth’s searing crust is in itself relaxing. Almost all of them come with therapeutic attributes of varying degrees. But it is safe to say that a session in one of them is beyond soothing. That many of the best hot springs in the world are stunningly located is an added bonus. Take your pick from these:

Vals, Switzerland

7132 Therme hotel's thermal baths, in Vals, Switzerland. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

Switzerland has several hot springs and has the added advantage of spectacular scenery that inevitably showcases rolling meadows, alpine flowers and snow-capped mountains. Both Bad Ragaz and Rigi Kaltbad fit perfectly into this description. But for a slightly off-beat experience, Vals in Graubünden is ideal. Located at the edge of a tiny village filled with pretty half-timbered houses and a brook of electric blue water flowing through, 7132 Therme is an unusual destination. The thermal springs here have been known since the Bronze Age (around 2,000 BC to 700 BC), but it is only in the last three decades that it is has undergone a transformation. What makes it special and an architectural wonder is that the series of sprawling baths have been crafted from the dense green mountain quartz, giving the whole area a jewelled look.