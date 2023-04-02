Around the world: Six best hot springs with a view

At the end of a long day of travel or just in need of a break, the idea of lounging and splashing around in natural thermal water that has traversed the earth’s searing crust is in itself relaxing. Almost all of them come with therapeutic attributes of varying degrees. But it is safe to say that a session in one of them is beyond soothing. That many of the best hot springs in the world are stunningly located is an added bonus. Take your pick from these:

Vals, Switzerland

7132 Therme hotel's thermal baths, in Vals, Switzerland. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

Switzerland has several hot springs and has the added advantage of spectacular scenery that inevitably showcases rolling meadows, alpine flowers and snow-capped mountains. Both Bad Ragaz and Rigi Kaltbad fit perfectly into this description. But for a slightly off-beat experience, Vals in Graubünden is ideal. Located at the edge of a tiny village filled with pretty half-timbered houses and a brook of electric blue water flowing through, 7132 Therme is an unusual destination. The thermal springs here have been known since the Bronze Age (around 2,000 BC to 700 BC), but it is only in the last three decades that it is has undergone a transformation. What makes it special and an architectural wonder is that the series of sprawling baths have been crafted from the dense green mountain quartz, giving the whole area a jewelled look.

The natural thermal water is spread over several different kinds of pools, both indoor and outdoor at 7132 Therme, Vals in Graubünden, Switzerland. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

The natural thermal water is spread over several different kinds of pools, both indoor and outdoor, whose temperature ranges from 30 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. It is especially relaxing and fun to float around on the outdoor pool with beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, some of which have snow on the peaks even in summer. The changing scenery is also something that captivates through the summer — lush green slopes with colourful flowers turn to beautiful golden yellow and orange in autumn and then wear a cloak of white during winter once the snow begins to fall. Apart from the various pools, there are several kinds of baths, including steam baths. In addition, there are also several treatments like Swedish massages, restorative and detoxifying rituals and other treatments.

Pamukkale, Turkey

In Turkey’s Pamukkale National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site, hot springs bubble in 17 tiered limestone-terrace pools. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

In Turkey’s Pamukkale National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site, hot springs bubble from brilliant blue waters against bright white limestone terraces forming 17-tiered pools. As much as it is beautiful to look at, getting into them is even better. Predictably the alluring waters have drawn the who’s who of world history. Legend has it that it even hosted Cleopatra at one point, and the pool was gifted by Marc Antony. So, it is named after her. The water is around a balmy 34-36 degrees Celsius, and draws visitors with stories of its healing and therapeutic powers. If nothing else, go to the pools for their tranquility and relaxing powers. If you have time to spare, head to the ancient spa town of Hierapolis nearby, which is known for its different forms of hydrotherapy which were supposedly used in religious rituals.

Rotorua, New Zealand

Occasionally geysers erupt in people’s backyards, pavements and in public parks, but head to the verdant Kerosene Creek hot springs in Rotorua, New Zealand, for a free dip. (Photo: Google)

Located in the central part of North Island, Rotorua is an astonishing town. Not only are there a profusion of hot springs but also a plethora of geysers. What’s strange is that they occasionally also erupt in people’s backyards, from pavements and in public parks. But the place to go for a dip is in Kerosene Creek, a creek heated by a natural subterranean spring to a comfortably 30 degees Celsius. Adding value is the surrounding: New Zealand’s verdant jungles and waterfalls. What’s more, Kerosene Creek is absolutely free.

Takaragawa, Japan

Tucked in a forest, the Takaragawa Onsen’s hot springs give stunning views of snow-capped mountains around.

Tucked away in a forest, the Takaragawa Onsen’s hot springs are both relaxing and dramatic, with stunning views of snow-capped tips of mountains inside the twin parks of Joshinetsu Kogen and Oze National Parks. There are four open-air baths located next to the Takara River, and the two seem to be in harmony with each other as well as nature. An added bonus is that the forest surroundings change colour with the seasons, so repeated visits are never the same. For those who want extended stays, there’s even a hotel on site whose restaurant dishes up food from ingredients sourced from the mountains around. Together, visitors are made to feel they have arrived in paradise.

Blue Lagoon, Iceland

The water in Iceland's Blue Lagoon hot springs, surrounded by black lava rock, takes its colour from the rich silica present in it. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

It is difficult to think of hot springs in Iceland. All the more reason why Blue Lagoon is truly out of this world. Surrounded by block lava rock, the milky blue waters bubble with billowing clouds of steam, making it truly a spectacle. The water takes its colour from the rich silica present in it, which gathers as white sediment at the bottom of the pools and bathers are known to rub their skin over these for its supposed therapeutic value. But just soaking in the 37 degrees Celsius waters is therapy enough.

Yumthang, India

The sulphur-rich water might have a distinct sharp smell but the waters in Sikkim's Yumthang Valley hot springs are known to relax and rejuvenate the body.

Closer home, there is no dearth of hot springs, but while some are difficult to access like Kheer Ganga, others are crowded. Yumthang in north Sikkim, in the eponymous valley, is ideal. It is accessible and, at an elevation of 3,564 m (11,693 ft) above sea level, it is hardly crowded. The sulphur-rich water has a distinct sharp smell but the waters are known to relax, rejuvenate and make for the perfect hot-spring destination.