77% of Indian businesses to increase travel budget in 2023: American Express survey

A survey has revealed that 77% of Indian businesses are expecting to increase their travel budget in 2023 as compared to 2022, with business travel across domestic and international markets showing a rebound post-pandemic.

The report titled ‘Revival of business travel: An India perspective’, which was commissioned by American Express, India with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) also found that 67% of businesses expect a rise in business travel in 2023.

The survey, which was conducted among 500+ Indian businesses, shows how important technology has become for the travel sector, with 79% of businesses surveyed using business travel data analytics to assist with travel booking and expenditure.

Manish Kapoor, Vice President and Head, Global Commercial Services (GCS), American Express Banking Corp, India said, “With increased average ticket prices expected to remain high in the medium term, Indian companies will be exploring technologies, and should adopt smarter solutions for better cost efficiencies.”

Moneycontrol News