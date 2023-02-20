 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air travel soars higher to 85% of 2019 level, revenue passenger kilometre up 49%

Feb 20, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

With concerns of new COVID-19 outbreaks fading in India, airlines saw a significant improvement in domestic air travel as well as revenue

Domestic air travel in India improved significantly and scaled to 85.7 percent of pre-Covid levels in 2022, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Recovery in air travel continued in December 2022 and was signed up for the whole year compared with 2021, IATA said earlier in February.

With concerns of fresh Covid-19 outbreaks fading in India, airlines saw a significant improvement in domestic air travel as well as revenue. India's domestic RPKs (revenue passenger kilometres) rose 48.8 percent last year compared with 2021, IATA said.

