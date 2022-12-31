 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why we love souvenirs like fridge magnets

Sanjukta Sharma
Dec 31, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Conversation starter or gloat point, hoarder mentality or just a way to relive joy—the fridge magnet is a quaint equivalent of the selfie and also its apt antidote.

‘Souvenir’ is a French word that means to remember, and fridge magnets are the most convenient of travel memorabilia. (Photo: Jametlene Reskp via Unsplash)

What we love about travel, besides the experience, is that it must come to an end some time. It is an uplifting kind of loss.

When we leave a place, the physical experience of being there, seeing its sights and sounds ends, and we replace the sensorial with memory. Then the only physical thing we have left are the media on our devices and what we buy or acquire during the trip.

In the case of most Indians, it’s the souvenirs—like the ever-popular fridge magnet or snow globe.

The fridge magnet is often mass-produced, and hardly authentic. The largest fridge magnet market for the whole world is China, like Charles Zhao’s multi-million-dollar company Talmud. Most Eiffel Tower miniatures, if plastic, will likely have the ‘Made in China’ tag at the bottom.

What refrigerator magnets do best is make a boring, mass-produced miniature with a magnet attached to it at the back seem more individualized than it otherwise would be. They give us a chance to fill one of the largest blanks in our homes and kitchens other than our walls, with whatever we decide defines us at any particular moment.