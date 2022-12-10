 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When World Cup champion Zinedine Zidane came to India to see the Taj Mahal

Faizal Khan
Dec 10, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

In the middle of Euro 2016, the World Cup-winning French football legend visited India and watched football matches at night and monuments during the day.

World Cup-winning French footballer Zinedine Zidane made a clandestine tour of the Golden Triangle of tourism in India six years ago. (Photo courtesy: Anil Sharma)

Anil Sharma was not a football fan. Until Zinedine Zidane came along and changed the Indian tour guide's life forever. Today Sharma, who was born in Jaipur, watches World Cup matches while remembering an awe-inspiring visit to India six years ago by a football legend.

Zidane, one of the most recognisable faces on the planet, did a clandestine tour of the golden triangle of tourism — Jaipur, Agra and Delhi — in 2016 in the middle of the UEFA Euro championship. Sharma, a French-speaking young man from Jaipur was his tour guide.

Zidane, who led France to world cup victory in 1998, came to India at the invitation of a real estate company called Kanakia Spaces Realty Pvt. Ltd to promote a French-styled residential project in Mumbai. Paris-based architect Olivier Vecchierini, who knew Zidane well, was the project's landscape designer.

After his promotional schedule in Mumbai, Zidane wanted to do a private tour to "discover a bit of India", according to Marie-Chanel Gillier, who runs a travel company specialising in curated tours in India. "Olivier Vecchierini put me in touch with Zidane's assistant to help organise the private tour," says Gillier, who also organised a private trip to Kerala for the iconic French actor Catherine Deneuve a decade ago.

It was sweltering hot at that time in June and Gillier decided to warn Zidane about the punishing Indian summer. "I sent a huge warning asking him to be careful," she says. The week before Zidane arrived, Delhi had recorded 47 degrees Celsius. Zidane was arriving with his wife, Véronique, and a friend, who was also his manager. It was his first trip to India.

It was the Delhi-based Gillier, who arranged a tour guide for Zidane. "Anil Sharma, the tour guide, was with him everyday in the car and at the monuments. He was professional and friendly and I could trust him with the trip," she says. It helped that Sharma was fluent in French. The Golden Triangle of Jaipur-Agra-Delhi was a classic itinerary that required a tremendous amount of knowledge and Sharma was up to it.