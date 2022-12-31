 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Tried-and-tested tips for the solo traveller

Jayanthi Madhukar
Dec 31, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

Travelling solo isn’t daunting if you carry the right mindset. Here are some FAQs for the solo traveller.

Some destinations are safer for solo women travellers, so keep that in mind. Take recommendations from trusted locals - hotel staff are usually the best for this. (Photo: Adrian Agawin via Pexels)

I have been travelling solo for the past three years, by air, rail and road. I have missed flights, waited long hours for a bus to show up and entered a train hurriedly only to wonder if it is indeed heading in the direction I have to go. I have walked in new cities across shores aimlessly, often not out of design. I have learned through these experiences, repeated a few mistakes, made new ones, and yet, reached my destination with composure (almost) intact. If not, nothing a hot shower couldn’t heal!

For those who worry about solo travelling being lonely (yes, many times it is), exciting (always), and unsafe (depends), here’s a list of things I have kept in mind which could make solo travelling comfortable.

When to do the booking?

Usually, there is a tendency to procrastinate on the booking because there are so many related things you need to check/confirm before deciding on the dates. But each day you delay, the ticket prices only soar.

So, first off on my list, book the tickets at the earliest. If it’s a flight, select the seats of preference, the meals you care for and so on. If you can’t be doing this after a hectic day or for whatever reason, outsource the booking to a friend or a family member who is good at scouting for deals, flight connections and so on. Just get the bookings done and share the itinerary with a friend or relative.

If possible, try and arrive at the destination during the day. Use a trustworthy taxi service or Uber to get you to the local destination instead of relying on local taxis. Book your accommodation in well-known hotels located in central locations rather than an offbeat hostel or Airbnb which is in a quieter neighbourhood or suburb.