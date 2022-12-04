 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Travel

MC Travel Special | Restaurant hopping and sampling the many flavours of Dubai

Nitin Sundar
Dec 04, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST

Apart from the luxury shopping, the adventure, the fast cars, the seaside and the skyscrapers, Dubai also has some incredible food to offer its visitors

Dubai is least marketed for its diverse foods and cuisines. (Photo: Tetiana Shevereva via Unsplash)

Close your eyes for a moment and think of Dubai. It’s most likely that your mind’s eye is now focused on the aerial view of The Palm. Or, perhaps, you are imagining a fireworks display over the glitzy Atlantis. Maybe, you are craning your neck and squinting into the sky to get a look at the absolute top of the Burj Al Arab? If that’s not your thing, then you are probably imagining yourself on a camel, soaking in the golden dusk on the desert, or wandering with star-struck eyes through the gold souk.

Dubai spice souk. (Photo: Nikhita Singhal via Unsplash)

These are the sights and sounds that Dubai has marketed to prospective tourists. And you have to hand it to them, they do a bloody good job of marketing themselves. And so, it’s a shame that Dubai doesn’t sell its eating experiences nearly well enough — for Dubai, in addition to being a luxury, adventure and shopping paradise, is also an incredible destination for foodies.

Before we sink our teeth into Dubai’s culinary fare, we need to first understand Dubai’s history. Today, the city is popular as a travel and business destination predominantly because of where it is situated on the globe — right at the centre of the map, a convenient node that connects the East and the West. There is no major city in the world that you can’t fly to directly from Dubai. While its globally convenient situated-ness may be Dubai’s current calling card, in a sense, location has always been integral to its identity. Its proximity to Iran made it an important trading port in the 1800s. Its proximity to the sea — and specifically to relatively shallow oyster beds — made Dubai one of the biggest pearling centres on the map. In the 19th century, pearl diving was one of the most popular occupations in this otherwise laidback fishing village.

Even before the boom years, Dubai welcomed visitors with open arms — the early 20th century saw an influx of Indians and Pakistanis, partly tempted by trade and opportunities, and partly by the favourable tax regime. Dubai prospered, until the pearl industry collapsed around the middle of the 20th century. They struck black gold, literally in the nick of time, in 1966. Oil propelled Dubai into the future, and it was, perhaps, the hard lessons learnt during the pearl recession — the Emirate has remained nimble, far-sighted and one of the most welcoming global cities for immigrants and tourists alike.

The north Indian Raju Omlet restaurant, Dubai. (Photo: Rumman Amin via Unsplash)