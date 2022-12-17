 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Love of Adventure | Switzerland: Up above the Alpine so high

Satarupa Paul
Dec 17, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

From e-biking through UNESCO-listed vineyards to boat rides on turquoise lakes and hiking amid the majestic Alps, a holiday in Switzerland is replete with adventures of all kinds.

E-biking in the Alps, Switzerland. (Photo Satarupa Paul)

The icy wind howling through the mountains and glaciers threatened to blow me away, as I precariously stood clutching a fluttering Swiss flag — its bright red stark against the blinding white of the snow all around. Even as the wind whipped my face and made my eyes water, I grabbed the flag with both hands, trying to steady it enough for the white cross in the middle to be visible. By some sleight of hand, the thick fog that had enveloped us seemed to part and the sun shone through, allowing my shutter-happy friend the perfect light to click a few photos in quick succession. I had not only managed to climb to the "Top of Europe", but also capture the moment for eternity! The chill in my bones couldn’t keep me from feeling all warm with happiness inside.

I’ve been asked many times what takes me back to Switzerland over and over again, and my answers are always varied. Its stunning scenery, dreamy villages and medieval towns, its three distinct cultures (German, French, Italian), its amazing food drawn from the mix of cultural influences... This time though, I found myself in Switzerland for the one aspect that truly defines it — adventure! With the magnificent Swiss Alps, scores of beautiful lakes and rivers, and undulating meadows of the greenest green, the geography here lends itself effortlessly to a variety of adventures. Whether you’re a novice hiker or an expert base jumper, whether you’re looking for a leisurely boat ride or the thrill of climbing to one of the highest places in Europe, you can do it all here.

E-Biking through Terraced Vineyards in Lavaux

E-biking through the terraced vineyards in Lavaux. (Photo: Satarupa Paul)

My Swiss adventure had begun on a mellow note, with one of the most picturesque e-bike tours through the terraced vineyards of Lavaux along Lake Geneva. Stretching for about 30 kms along the northern shore of the expansive Lake Geneva, one of the largest lakes in Western Europe, the vine terraces of Lavaux were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007. Roughly 200 family-owned wineries are scattered in these vineyards, which go back to the 11th century when they were under the control of Benedictine and Cistercian monasteries. The wine produced is world class, yet not many know of or have tasted a Lavaux wine as they are mainly consumed locally.

Numerous hiking trails weave up and down through the vineyards, a few of which I had walked before on previous trips.