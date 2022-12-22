Long Weekend Plans | 36 Hours in Pune: Fun, frolic and nature trail this New Year’s Eve

If you enjoy clubbing and party hopping, Pune has clubs with some of the best sound systems and club design in terms of dance floors. Hence, ensure you book a spot at some of the clubs in the city well in advance for guaranteed entry. That apart, Pune also has plenty for nature lovers in terms of treks, campsites and nature trails.

Friday, December 30

8 am-10 am

You can start by parking yourself in Koregaon Park as that is the party hotspot of the city. Grab some breakfast at the historic German Bakery. Ensure you have the coffee, eggs and cookies.

10 am-1 pm

Take a walk around the city centre where you can probably do some shopping for the next day’s party.

1 pm-3 pm

Grab lunch at Sheesha, Malaka Spice or Toscano. While at Sheesha, don’t forget to try their famed hookahs and experience some mid-day siesta.

Malaka Spice, Pune.

3 pm-5 pm

Grab a pint or two of beers at some of Pune’s famed breweries such as the Independence Brewing Co, Great State Aleworks, Effingut, White Owl, or Toit.

5 pm-8 pm

Pawna Lake, outside Pune. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Head for camping near Pawna Lake. It is just a two-hour drive away from the main city and the outdoors can be refreshing as there are multiple campsites that you can choose from that have a host of activities that they do as well. A couple of other spots that you can camp at include Shirota, Rajmachi, Velhe, and the Kundalika river.

8 pm onwards

Gaze at the stars at the campsite, have a barbecue, sing and dance or explore the surroundings.

Saturday, December 31

8 am-10 am

Catch some breakfast at the campsite, go for a nature trail or a trek around the campsite. Rajmachi, Pawna, among others, have plenty of forts you can trek to and explore. Get yourself a guide for the trek and nature trail. You can also take a dip in the river and refresh yourself.

10 am-1 pm

Engage in birdwatching at your campsite or, go for a hike around your campsite. Start packing up to head back to the city.

1 pm-3 pm

Start your drive back to the city and grab some local lunch on the way. The Pune local cuisine which includes pithla, bhakari, achars, thechas and dabeli is really worthwhile. Make sure you sample all of it and more. If you’re a non-vegetarian, try out the chicken cooked locally as it will really fire up your belly! Grab some panha to top it all off!

3 pm-5 pm

Once you’re back in the city, rest up by grabbing a beer at one of the local brewpubs.

5 pm-8 pm

High Spirits, Pune.

Start getting into the New Year’s vibe by heading to The High Spirits where you can either catch a gig or indulge in the High Cook-Out which is truly worthwhile!

8 pm onwards

This is the time to bar hop! Don’t miss some of the best party spots in the city which include Penthouze Nightlife, Euriska, Miami, Oak Lounge, Coco, House of Medici, Area 51, Publiq, etc. Make sure you get your entry passes in advance as most of these places are already booked our and reserved.

Sunday, January 1, 2023

8 am-10 am

Recover from the hangover by grabbing a coffee or Irani chai and brun maska at some of Pune’s best bakeries such as Yazdani Restaurant or Royal Bakery or have Shrewsbury cookies and mawa cake at Kayani Bakery on East Street.

10 am-1 pm

Shaniwar Wada, Pune. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Soak in the culture by visiting the Shaniwar Wada or the Aga Khan Palace. You can also indulge in some local street shopping while at it.

1 pm-3 pm

Grab some lunch at one of the local eateries where you can sample some local delicacies such as the Maharashtrian thali, misal pav, etc.

3 pm to 5 pm

Start heading back home before the traffic hits and call it a day!