Long Weekend Plans | 36 Hours in Pune: Fun, frolic and nature trail this New Year’s Eve

Divya Naik
Dec 22, 2022 / 02:49 AM IST

Pune has plenty to offer, from Irani food to craft beer, from historical Wadas and palaces to nature trails and campsites. So, here's what all you can do for year-ender, over the long weekend, if partying is not up your alley.

Aga Khan Palace, Pune. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

If you enjoy clubbing and party hopping, Pune has clubs with some of the best sound systems and club design in terms of dance floors. Hence, ensure you book a spot at some of the clubs in the city well in advance for guaranteed entry. That apart, Pune also has plenty for nature lovers in terms of treks, campsites and nature trails.

Friday, December 30

8 am-10 am

You can start by parking yourself in Koregaon Park as that is the party hotspot of the city. Grab some breakfast at the historic German Bakery. Ensure you have the coffee, eggs and cookies.

10 am-1 pm

Take a walk around the city centre where you can probably do some shopping for the next day’s party.