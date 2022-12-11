 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Insider's travel guide to Tokyo, where the humble can be as impressive as the haute

Pallavi Aiyar
Dec 11, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST

Tokyo’s duality is inescapable. The city belongs to both the robots and the Gods; to the otakus (nerds) as much as to the salarymen; and to the cicadas as much as the shinkansen (bullet trains).

If you reached tech puberty in the 1980s – think Walkman, Sony, Nintendo, neon – then your first stop in Tokyo should be Akihabara. (Photo by Jezael Melgoza via Unsplash)

It is difficult to talk about Tokyo without at least dipping a toe in the waters of the “land of contradictions” cliché where, “tradition and innovation” rub shoulders and so on. For to arrive in this thrumming city of 30 million people is a sensorially confounding experience. There is the shock and awe of the Shibuya and Shinjuku buildingscapes. Here, frighteningly haute-sized skyscrapers, draped in hyper-realistic digital screens that shine like constellations of capitalism come down to earth, cut the beholder down to bite-sized gawpers. But there is also a hush, so strong it’s loud, at the heart of the city’s great shrines and temples: Sensoji in Asakusa, Meiji-Jingu in Harajuku, or Yasukuni – a stone’s throw away from the Indian embassy, in Kudanshita. In these spiritual abodes, the swirls of incense are balletic in their dreamlike spiralling, and the wind susurrates through the cypress and gingko trees.

However much one might be sceptical of cliches, Tokyo’s duality is inescapable. The city belongs to both the robots – the Softbank humanoid, Pepper, is a standard presence in commercial spaces – and the Gods; to the otakus (nerds) as much as to the salarymen; and to the cicadas as much as the shinkansen (network of high-speed passenger trains).

How you choose to navigate the city, therefore, depends on your relative position among these binaries. If you reached tech puberty in the 1980s – think Walkman, Sony, Nintendo, neon –then your first stop should be Akihabara. Were Mughal emperor Jehangir a modern-day otaku, it is of this warren of electronics shops, rather than the valleys of Kashmir that he would have said, “Gar Firdaus bar-rue zamin ast, hami asto, hamin asto, hamin asto,” (If there be heaven on earth, it is here, it is here, it is here). Ranging from one-man stalls to enormous malls jam-packed with a gamut of gizmos, gadgets, parts, and junk, this is your one-stop shop for fulfilling all electric dreams.

If, on the other hand, blue wigs and video games are not your schtick and what you crave is the understated Japanese aesthetic of the ink-splash painting, the elegance of kimonos and the minimalistic convolutions of the tea ceremony, then off with you to Ginza. Here amongst the grand matriarchs of Japanese department stores, Matsuya and Mitsukoshi, a host of other venerable establishments, offer elegance in every form.

Mitsukoshi in Ginza (Photo by Ayumi Kubo Tau via Unsplash)

Amongst my favorites are two stationery shops, where paper envelopes and bookmarks are elevated to objet d’art. Itoya is an eight-floor temple to the god of papyrus, a trip to which will have you promising yourself to eschew email forever. Not only can you buy the most refined cards and letter paper here, but you can even write your epistles at a designated space and send them off using an in-store postal service. The second, Kyukyodo, has a lineage dating to the 1660s and was the stationery-supplier of choice to the Imperial Palace during the Edo period. I once bought a paper fan there that was shaded so delicately in an assortment of blues that it made me weepy with aesthetic euphoria.