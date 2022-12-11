 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 Fan Guide: On a falcon trail in Doha

Preeti Verma Lal
Dec 11, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST

During the football World Cup, the Falcons Zone will display the art of falcon training and help visitors to learn and understand about falconry in the Arab culture.

Al Gannas, Qatar’s only falconry association, holds the Annual Qatar Falconry Festival. (Representational image: Darshan Gajara via Unsplash)

Doha. 7 am. I jump out of the hammam of my ancient hotel in Souq Waqif, get dressed, and walk hastily through the cardamom-scented alleyways. Never have I been so chuffed about going to a hospital. I am headed to the Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital dedicated to falcons, the hook-beaked and sharp visioned birds of prey that are an integral part of the Qatari culture.

The outpatient ward of the Souq Waqif Hospital is crowded with men and their falcons. With three veterinarians, the state-of-art-facility caters to 140 falcons every day.

The falcons

Aloon is perched on a weighing scale. She is 866 grams. Ideal for a 4-year-old girl. Jaiba is a tad unwell; a stool test has been prescribed. One patient sits on a green shelf, another fiddles with its jess. Then, she walks in. Perched on a man’s wrist like an expensive weighty bracelet. Then a pretty  young falcon wearing an elegant handcrafted teal burqa (a falcon hood is also called burqa). Veterinarians in scrubs flip through files with Aloon’s medical history. Jaiba is a new patient. The chip embedded under her skin is scanned and all personal details drop down in the computer. Her name, age, address. Name of the owner. If required, Jaiba will be anaesthetised and treated for a failing heart.

The falcons come here not only to be treated for bad eyesight, failing heart or an upset tummy but they can get a makeover, too. Trim the notched beak. Clip the talons. Or imp them - a centuries-old technique to replace a broken feather with a close match from a previous molt or from another bird. Even give their tired wings a massage.

In Qatar, falcons are precious. The Arabic language has more than 1,500 terms for falcons and falconry, and the first known reference to falconry occurs in the ruins of Nineveh under the Assyrians in an engraving dated to 750 B.C., in current-day Iraq.