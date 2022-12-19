 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best Of | Come 2023, travel to these film, music and art festivals around the globe

Nidhi Gupta
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

When culture comes calling, pack your bags for a dose of immersive cinema, art and music around the world.

Black Coffee by Shea Flynn for Lollapalooza.

“Travel deeper” has become quite the mantra for post-pandemic journeys. Now more than ever before, we’re hungry for immersion in local flavours, experiences, sights and ways of living. The varnished “tourist knowledge” we gain from travel company brochures is no longer enough. After all, if you’re going to Sicily, you’re going to want to see more of it than what you have in The White Lotus, or on squares tiles and ever-shorter vlogs on social media.

One way to really immerse yourself in a new world, we submit, is to explore it through the lens of culture. The world’s biggest cities, like New York, are hotbeds of creative activity—where art thrives and evolves rapidly. Others, like El Gouna, an Egyptian town at the edge of the Red Sea, have transformed into important destinations on the global circuit, with flourishing tourism and hospitality, often due only to a cultural festival they host. And then there are places like Jaipur, where a behemoth of a literary festival has now put it on the radar of bibliophiles and the global literary circuit as much as indophiles and heritage hunters.

But the thing is, arts festivals are also universes unto themselves, microcosms in which to study and engage with certain tribes or species. If your travel goal is simply to better understand the world and the people that inhabit it, then let artists, filmmakers and musicians help you get there.
Here are some interesting film, music and art festivals to bookmark for your next big holiday. Plan ahead.

Film festivals in 2023

Sundance

Park City, Utah, the US