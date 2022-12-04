 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bangalore international airport terminal 2: Making of the 'Terminal in a Garden'

Jayanthi Madhukar
Dec 04, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST

Architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Design Principal Peter Lefkovits on the design approach to Terminal 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport.

SOM's Design Principal Peter Lefkovits says that one of the reasons Terminal 2 at the Bangalore international airport (above) is world-class, is that it is the largest airport building in the world to have been pre-certified as a LEED Platinum building. (Image: ANI)

Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport opened on November 11, 2022. Nicknamed Terminal in a Garden, the terminal was designed by American firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and built at a cost of about Rs 5,000 crore.

SOM, which was started in 1936 when two architects and an engineer formed a partnership, has been involved in the making of several iconic buildings such as the Lever House in New York City (1952), Sean Towers and John Hancock Towers in Chicago and the engineering of Bhurj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building.

SOM has also developed bespoke solutions for the airports at Dublin, Toronto, San Francisco, Mumbai (Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport Terminal 2), and most recently, Terminal 2 in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

Peter Lefkovits

In the week after Thanksgiving, SOM's Design Principal Peter Lefkovits spoke to us about the design approach that went into the Bengaluru airport project. Edited excerpts:

What was the design approach to Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport?