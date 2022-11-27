 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

9 gorgeous underwater diving destinations around the world

Pallavi Mehra
Nov 27, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

These destinations are home to abundant marine life and expert diving centres.

The best sites to scuba dive in New Zealand are Cathedral Cove in the Coromandel (above), Waiheke island, and the Poor Knights islands. (Photo credit: Matt Crawford)

Pristine ocean, shoals of colourful fish and marine life, and caves and corals come together as the picture-perfect backdrop for the best underwater dives. As the name indicates, underwater diving is swimming done underwater with minimum equipment (free diving) or with a scuba or an Aqua-Lung.

Exploring the vast oceans with abundant marine life can offer the ultimate peace and relaxation. Whether you're an avid diver or just looking to try an introductory course while on holiday, here’s a roundup of some of the best places to dive around the world. Bookmark this guide for your next underwater diving vacation.

Bahrain

Located in the Arabian Gulf, Bahrain is an archipelago of 33 islands. This island nation is one of the world’s best spots for pearl diving. You can go pearl diving in the Ras Riya port and the waters near Al Dar Island. After the dive, you can have your pearls examined and valued.

 

Bahrain Pearls. (Photo courtesy: Bahrain Tourism)