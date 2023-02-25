Tim Cook remembers 'friend' Steve Jobs on his birth anniversary

Apple CEO Tim Cook remembered his friend and colleague, the late Steve Jobs, on the latter’s birth anniversary Friday. He said the iconic co-founder of Apple was a man of insatiable curiosity, which in turn made him one of the best teachers Cook had ever known. Steve Jobs died in October 2011 from pancreatic cancer. He would have turned 68 on February 24.

In his tweet remembering the pioneer of the personal computer era, Tim Cook wrote: “People with the most to teach live like they have the most to learn — and Steve loved learning. He was the most curious person I’ve ever met, which made him the best teacher I’ve ever known. Happy birthday, my friend.”

Cook, 62, had also shared a post for Steve Jobs on his birth anniversary last year. He said that marking Steve’s birthday never got easier with time.

“Marking Steve’s birthday never gets any easier. In these challenging times, I’m remembering his call for us to use our time wisely, to pursue excellence, and to leave the world better than we found it. Today would have been his 67th birthday,” Tim Cook tweeted.



Cook became chief executive of Apple in 2011, shortly before the death of Steve Jobs. Jobs died at the age of 56 from complications arising out of his cancer.

The Steve Jobs Archive, an online resource in honour of his legacy, was unveiled last year by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Jony Ive, Apple’s former design head, were among the high-profile guests at the event.