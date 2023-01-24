 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This Twitter user pitched for a job on dating app Bumble. He got an interview

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

The man is pursuing a Masters in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Concordia University in Canada.

Bumble is a dating app. (Representative Image)

Move over LinkedIn, dating sites are taking over for job searches nowadays. Well, at least for this Twitter user. In a hilarious conversation shared between two people who were speaking on Bumble, the man asks for a job who happened to be in Human Resources.

“You use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we’re not the same bro,” Adnaan Khan wrote on Twitter sharing a screenshot of a conversation between him and someone he was speaking to on Bumble.

The woman says that she works in HR talent acquisition at a start-up to which Khan says “oooof” followed by what he does.

“I am doing my Masters in Electrical and Computer Engineering,” Khan writes adding, “May be you can talent acquisit me in your startup”.