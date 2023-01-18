You can now own this Caribbean island for the price of a Mumbai flat

Who doesn’t dream of owning a private island? But the prices are generally sky-high and only affordable by the elites. But Iguana Island, a tropical paradise located in Central America, is on the market for sale for just Rs 3.86 crore. Yes, the whole island. In many cities like Mumbai, Rs 3.86 crore is just enough to buy a decent apartment, but this Nicaragua island can be all yours for just the price of a flat.

The island, which measures approximately 5 acres in size, is home to a diverse array of flora and fauna, including the indigenous green iguana. The volcanic island is located 12 miles off the coast of Bluefields and is surrounded by the stunning blue and green waters of the Caribbean Sea.

The island is being sold by a private owner who said will take all “reasonable offers” into consideration. It is fully equipped with all necessary amenities, including electricity and freshwater supply, making it the perfect getaway for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

According to the real estate site that has listed the property, Iguana Island features a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with wraparound porch, dining room, bar and living area, plus additional accommodations for staff on the other side of the island, all built to modern standards by an American developer. The island is home to migrating butterflies and there is a 28-foot observation tower that is used to gaze across the ocean to the rainforests in the distance.

The island is known for its many varieties of fish like snapper, mackerel and barracuda, tuna, billfish and wahoo. Abundant tropical fish on the surrounding reefs is also a big appeal for snorkelling and scuba enthusiasts.

The island is well connected to the mainland and even has an area suitable for building a helipad. The long-time island staff, which includes an on-site manager and caretakers, is willing to stay on with Iguana Island’s new owners.

The sale of Iguana Island is a rare opportunity for anyone looking to own a piece of tropical paradise and make a difference in preserving the endangered species and nature.

