'This is a lie': Elon Musk spars with ex-staffer over Twitter spending $13 million a year on food

Elon Musk, who scrapped the free food programme for employees at Twitter, recently faced some opposition from a former staffer who claimed the tech billionaire was lying about the number of employees attending office at the San Francisco headquarters.

The spat began with Musk stating that the free food programme was "bizarre" because "almost no one came to work" and that Twitter paid about $400 for one employee's lunch in a year.

Elon Musk was then refuted by Tracy Hawkins, a former Twitter staff, who claimed to have run the food programme until she quit a week ago.

"This is a lie. I ran this programme up until a week ago when I resigned because I didn’t want to work for Elon Musk. For breakfast and lunch we spent $20-$25 a day per person. This enabled employees to work thru lunchtime and meetings. Attendance was anything from 20-50 per cent in the offices," she tweeted.

Musk then hit back claiming that while Twitter spends $13 million a year on food service when there were more people preparing the breakfast than those eating it.

The exchange had Twitter users divided and opened up a debate on whether offices should be offering free food to employees at all.

"In most businesses employees buy their own lunches and work a full shift. Just how lazy and entitled are these staff," commented Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly).

"That's because in most businesses, employees are abused. If workers have to work long hours and have no time for lunch then that's an easy lawsuit, every employee is supposed to be given time to eat and not blur the lines between work/personal time. The free lunch isn't free," responded The Wooden Lion (@JZamoragarcia). Read more: No free food, 80-hour weeks: Elon Musk tells Twitter staff in first meeting

Ankita Sengupta

