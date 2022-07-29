This company is selling jars to store your baby's farts. There's already a waitlist

Everything about a baby is precious to its parents--the first smile, the first set of clothes, the first lost tooth and, (possibly?) farts. While saving the rest as fond childhood memories is easy, a company in US has come forward with special jars which parents can use to lock in that once-in-a-lifetime newborn smell while helping babies pass gas fast.

Frida Baby’s Flatulence Acquisition & Retainment Technology (F.A.R.T.) Jar ad, the company teases: “So, maybe you’ve saved their first lock of hair or their first tooth. Soon, you’ll be able to remember yet another special time in your baby’s life by bottling their epic farts—with Fart Jar.” The technology also promises "one-way transmission of gaseous fumes" with its flatulence control valve which means that once the smell is released, it's sealed within the jar.

The company also claims that the vial is easily attachable and comes with a lid and even a display stand--in case parents want to label it with details of the date and what the baby had eaten prior to farting, among other pertinent information.

While the product is yet to be launched, there is already a waiting list to sign up for the official product drop.

And if you think this is weird, a former reality television star from US, Stephanie Matto, used to make close to $50,000 a week from selling her farts in a bottle. She, however, had to stop after rushed to the hospital from "overdoing it".

Now, however, Matto has found another offering--breast sweat. She sells a jar of it for $500.