Elizabeth Holmes gives birth to second child ahead of 11-year jail sentence in Theranos scam

Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes gave birth to her second child as her lawyers fight to delay her imprisonment. The founder and former CEO of Theranos has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with her Silicon Valley start-up firm.

Holmes’ legal team gave the first public acknowledgment that she had indeed given birth in a filing late last week but did not reveal when she gave birth, New York Post reported.

The birth disclosure was part of an ongoing tug-of-war between Elizabeth Holmes’s lawyers and federal prosecutors over her prison term which is slated to begin on April 27. The 39-year-old, who has appealed her conviction and sentence, faces more than 11 years in prison.

“Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community. She is the mother of two very young children,” the court filing stated as reported by New York Post. “She has close relationships with family and friends, many who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a rape crisis and counseling organization.”

Moneycontrol News