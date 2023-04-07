'The king has been dethroned': Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's indictment

Adult movie star Stormy Daniels has said that she doesn't feel former US President Donald Trump needs to be jailed for the crimes that he committed against her.

“I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely,” Daniels told broadcaster Piers Morgan in an interview released on Thursday.

Daniels revealed that she felt Trump would have gotten away unaccountable, but the fact that he had been indicted meant that no one, not even Trump, was untouchable.

“I thought he was going to get away with not being accountable. The king has been dethroned – he’s no longer untouchable. Nobody should be untouchable, doesn’t matter what your job description is – whether you’re the president – you should be held responsible for your actions," she said.

Moneycontrol News