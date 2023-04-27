 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

The future of IVF: Sperm-injecting robot gives birth to first babies

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

The IVF process is currently performed manually by trained embryologists who handle eggs and sperm using ultra-thin hollow needles under a microscope.

Two healthy embryos eventually turned into two baby girls - born with a help of a robot. (Representational)

A team of engineers from Barcelona, Spain has successfully designed and built a sperm-injecting robot that has fertilized more than a dozen human eggs, resulting in healthy embryos and the birth of two baby girls. The robot, which was used by New Hope Fertility Center in New York City, is a prototype that could be used to automate the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process in the future, potentially making it more accessible and affordable for patients who require it.

One engineer used a Sony PlayStation 5 controller to position a robotic needle and using a camera,  it then moved forward on its own, penetrating the egg and dropping a single sperm cell.

Two healthy embryos eventually turned into two baby girls, who researchers claim are the first ones born after fertilization by a “robot.”

The IVF process is currently performed manually by trained embryologists who handle eggs and sperm using ultra-thin hollow needles under a microscope. These labs are expensive, and the process is lengthy, delicate, and can cost up to $20,000 per attempt in the US. However, startups such as Overture Life are working towards automating the process, and Overture has raised $37 million from investors to support its work.