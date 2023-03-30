 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Take your eyes off your screen, warns engineer who invented mobile phone

AFP
Mar 30, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

In 2013, Martin Cooper, who invented the mobile phone, was awarded the Marconi Prize, which is named after radio inventor Guglielmo Marconi. It is considered the highest honour in the field of information science and communication.

American inventor Martin Cooper is regarded as the father of the mobile phone.

The problem with mobile phones is that people look at them too much. At least, that's according to the man who invented them 50 years ago.

Martin Cooper, an American engineer dubbed the "Father of the cell phone," says the neat little device we all have in our pockets has almost boundless potential and could one day even help conquer disease.

But right now, we can be a little obsessed.

"I am devastated when I see somebody crossing the street and looking at their cell phone. They are out of their minds," the 94-year-old told AFP from his office in Del Mar, California.