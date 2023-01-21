Top Swiggy executive on layoffs: 'Toughest day of my professional life’

Swiggy will let go 380 of its employees amid the slowdown in food delivery growth, with CEO Sriharsha Majety acknowledging their overhiring was "poor judgement".

Other Swiggy executives also opened up about the "difficult decision", taking to social media to help connect their colleagues with career opportunities.

Saptarshi Prakash, director of design at Swiggy, said the layoffs marked the "toughest day of my professional life".

He wrote on LinkedIn that nine Swiggy designers, both freshers and those with years of experience, were being let go.

"No words can express the contribution that they had made for Swiggy — Our product is the living testimony," he said.

"I often get approached by leaders of the industry, asking for referrals for great designers," Prakash added. "Today, although with a heavy heart, I proudly present 9 of the best designers you can find in India. I’m 100% confident that they will add massive value to whichever company they choose to go next." Many LinkedIn users expressed in hiring the laid off designers. Swiggy joins the growing list of Indian companies initiating job cuts. In recent weeks, Ola fired 2,100 workers, Byju's let go 2,500, Unacademy 1,190, Vedantu 1,109, Meesho 450 and Udaan 530 and According to data collected by Moneycontrol, at least 20,000 professionals have been fired since the beginning of 2022. In January 2023 alone, over 1,000 were laid off. More Indian employees are impacted by layoffs at global tech giants like Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Google and Twitter. These companies have slashed thousands of jobs individually. Indian man laid off 'after working for over 21 years at Microsoft ‘People crying in office’: Amazon India employee describes scene amid layoffs

