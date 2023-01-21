 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Swiggy executive on layoffs: 'Toughest day of my professional life’

Jan 21, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

Swiggy will let go 380 staff members, joining a growing list of Indian companies initiating job cuts.

Saptarshi Prakash, director of design at Swiggy, (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Swiggy will let go 380 of its employees amid the slowdown in food delivery growth, with CEO Sriharsha Majety acknowledging their overhiring was "poor judgement".

Other Swiggy executives also opened up about the "difficult decision", taking to social media to help connect their colleagues with career opportunities.

Saptarshi Prakash, director of design at Swiggy, said the layoffs marked the "toughest day of my professional life".

He wrote on LinkedIn that nine Swiggy designers, both freshers and those with years of experience, were being let go.

"No words can express the contribution that they had made for Swiggy — Our product is the living testimony," he said.