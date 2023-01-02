Winter storm turns US car wash into an ice cave. Video

The freezing winter storm that swept through much of the United States has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights, blocked roads and killed over 60 people. Among the numerous videos that capture the magnitude of the crisis is one from Texas, where a car wash was covered in unusually long icicles, making it look like an ice cave.

The video was recorded outside a HEB car wash in Austin, where the temperature was around minus 10 to 12 degrees, New York Post reported, quoting Jam Press.

“Went hunting for icicles all morning and @heb had the best ones,” says Instagram user Matthew W. Guthrie (@guthrie.atx) who posted the now-viral video. The short clip has over 35,000 views.

Last week, videos and photos emerged of Niagara Falls, which was partially frozen. The Niagara River, apparently frozen to solid ice, prompted a weather enthusiast to point out that it was “technically” possible to walk on the river to Buffalo, New York.

The fierce winter storm also brought unseasonably cold temperatures to states such as Texas and Florida and caused chaos at airports, with thousands of flights delayed or cancelled.

Southwest Airlines cancelled more than 15,000 flights in eight days after what it said was a breakdown in its scheduling systems.

The extreme cold wave conditions was caused by a phenomenon called a "bomb cyclone". This event occurs when there is a collision between a warm and a cold one air mass, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.