Niagara Falls partially freezes due to devastating US blizzard, photos, videos surface

The Niagara Falls is partially frozen due to the deadly blizzard that has hit US. (Image: FilipMili4/Twitter)

Recent sub-zero temperatures in the United States has caused the Niagara Falls to partially freeze producing stunning photographs. The Niagara River, apparently frozen to solid ice, prompted a weather enthusiast to point out that its now “technically” possible to walk on the river to Buffalo, New York.

Thick, hard snow has hit the iconic waterfall, however due to the constant and extremely fast flowing water, it is not possible for the enormous amount of liquid to be completely frozen. A total freeze is nearly impossible, according to the Niagara Falls USA tourism website.

The famous destination, located at the border of New York state and Ontario, Canada, is roughly 40 km away from Buffalo - the worst hit due to the blizzard. Tourists swanked to the waterfall to click photographs despite the dangerous, bone-chilling cold.

“The day after the great freeze, my family and I went to Niagara Falls. The Niagara River below it had ice thick enough for you *to technically* get to Buffalo, New York by foot! Was it an intriguing and surreal Arctic experience for a kid from California, yes!” the user tweeted with photos and videos.



Several other users too shared stunning photos and videos of what the internet has dubbed "winter wonderland".

A deadly blizzard has gripped the country driving temperatures to dangerously low levels and snow as deep as 43 inches. The extreme cold conditions have been caused by a phenomenon called a "bomb cyclone" that has caused over 30 deaths and left more than a million homes without power soon after Christmas.

Buffalo, the worst hit, with gusting winds and thick snow has seen crumbling emergency services in the wake of the fatal crisis.

The US National Weather Service has warned people against travelling. It said such cold conditions can easily cause frostbite, and in cases of longer exposure, hypothermia and death.