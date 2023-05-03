 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Still sinking in,' says Pune-born architect invited to coronation of King Charles III

PTI
May 03, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

Sourabh Phadke, a Pune-born architect and teacher, has been invited to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in the UK.

King Charles' coronation service will be held at Westminster Abbey.

Sourabh Phadke, a Pune-born architect and teacher who has been named among the selected charity champions invited to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III, says he is still absorbing the news and approaching it with the spirit of the unknown.

The 38-year-old was chosen for his association and great success through the causes supported by the Prince's Foundation, the charity founded by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales. Originally trained as an architect, Phadke joined the foundation's Traditional Building Skills programme and expanded his repertoire by training as a stonemason.

It was during the course that Phadke's work stood out as he was based for four months at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, the Scottish headquarters of the Prince's Foundation, and he and his fellow students built a new education pavilion on the estate.

“It's still sinking in and I don't know what to expect considering I've never been to a Coronation before. It's with that spirit in mind that I'm approaching it,” said Phadke, when asked about his royal invitation to Westminster Abbey on Saturday.