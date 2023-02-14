‘Stars aligned’ when Sima Taparia met Indra Nooyi

Sima Taparia (of Indian Matchmaking fame) recently met Indra Nooyi in what she said was an instance of stars aligning. Taparia shared an Instagram photo with Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo, hailing her as an iconic personality. Taparia, who rose to fame starring in the Netflix reality show Indian Matchmaking, said that Nooyi’s writings had taught her a lot.

“My iconic person. I learn a lot from her writings,” Sima Taparia wrote while sharing the picture. She also added the hashtags #indranooyi, #starsarealigned and #authorsofinstagram. Indra Nooyi, 67, is the author of ‘My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future.’ In her memoir, she spoke about her childhood in India, her time at PepsiCo, and the difficulties that came with managing her demanding job with a growing family.

Nooyi served as CEO of PepsiCo from 2006 until 2012. A graduate of IIM and Yale, she has consistently been ranked among the world’s most powerful women. She is, in fact, one of only two Indian-origin women to have become a global CEO, the second being Chanel’s new boss Leena Nair.

Many on Instagram were happy to see two powerful women meeting and said as much in the comments section of Sima Taparia’s post. “Super happy to see two amazing ladies in one frame ..what a treat for us,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Indira Nooyi is a woman who managed to keep her family and career all the way… Sima, I admire the values you bring to the table of respecting both career and marriage,” another said.