WPL 2023 | Sophie Ecclestone: I want to be one of the best of all time

Arun Janardhan
Mar 26, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz picked up Ecclestone for Rs1.8 crore, a purchase that’s worked well for them. She's taken 16 wickets from nine matches at an average of just over 14

Sophie Ecclestone made her debut for England when just 17 and within three years, was the No. 1 T20I bowler in the world

Sophie Ecclestone was getting her hair plaited by England teammate Freya Davies when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction was underway on 13 February. Ecclestone was playing the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa at the time, but there was a lot of interest in the then upcoming WPL — and it’s first ever auction.

Like many other players up for auction, Ecclestone was mildly anxious about being picked. But as the world’s number one T20I bowler, she had less cause to worry.

“So I think Ash’s (Ashleigh Gardner) name was called out and then it was mine. And I think it was like so weird, like what’s gonna happen,” the 23-year-old Ecclestone remembers. “Like, there’s a few pauses. (I feel) I’m not gonna go. And yeah, I think it was a really weird time to be a part of that.”

UP Warriorz picked up Ecclestone for Rs1.8 crore, a purchase that’s worked well for them. Ecclestone is currently the leading bowler in the WPL with 16 wickets from nine matches at an average of just over 14, which helped UP to the playoffs. Mumbai Indians defeated UP in the Eliminator on Friday, with Ecclestone’s 2-39 coming in a losing cause. Mumbai’s Saika Ishaque has 15 wickets and may yet overtake Ecclestone in the overall wickets’ tally in Sunday’s final.