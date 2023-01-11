 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prithvi Shaw causes selection headache with record-breaking 379

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

Mumbai batter Shaw smashed 379 off 383 balls against Assam in a Ranji Trophy game on Wednesday, making a case for an international comeback.

Prithvi Shaw likes the big runs. The opening batter leaves no stone unturned to make statements with his willow. On Wednesday at Guwahati, Brian Lara's 501* seemed under threat when Shaw called the shots on Day 2 of the Group B Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Mumbai and Assam.

The right-hander scored 379 off 383 balls (4x49; 6x4) at a strike rate of 98.95 to become the second-highest scorer in Ranji Trophy history. He broke Sanjay Manjrekar's record of 377 for Mumbai against Hyderabad but fell short of Maharashtra's Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who had smashed an unbeaten 443 against Kathiawar in Pune in the 1948-49 season.

Shaw, an U-19 World Cup winner in 2018, played five Tests, six ODIs and a lone T20I. He last represented India in the T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Unfortunately, he departed for a first-ball duck. It was his only appearance in the shortest format despite scoring 479 runs in the Indian Premier League that season for Delhi Capitals.

New year, new start

The Ranji Trophy knock has made Shaw the only batter, besides Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag, to have a triple hundred in first-class, a double hundred in List A and a hundred in T20s.

Shaw, who had scored a hundred on his Test debut against the West Indies at Rajkot in 2018, presented a strong case for an international comeback. He will be a talking point among the selectors looking ahead at the white-ball series against New Zealand and the Test series against Australia at home.