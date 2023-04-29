 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PBKS vs LSG: 5 highest aggregates in IPL history

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Marcus Stoinis was the star for LSG in their 56-run win over PBKS on Friday.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali on Friday proved to be a run-fest. Batting first, LSG amassed 257-5 in their 20 overs-the second highest score in the history of the league- led by a 40-ball 72 from Marcus Stoinis.

Chasing the score, PBKS were bowled out for 201, despite a 66 from 36 balls by left-hander Atharva Taide.

The game produced a total of 458 runs, which now ranks third in the list of highest aggregates in any IPL game. Leading the list is a match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2010, which saw a total of 469 runs.

Batting first, CSK made 246 for 5 with Murali Vijay scoring a 56-ball 127 and RR, in response, made 223 for 5 in their 20 overs.