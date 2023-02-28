 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Novak Djokovic breaks record for most weeks ranked No. 1

Associated Press
Feb 28, 2023 / 12:19 AM IST

Novak Djokovic broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman, beginning his 378th week in the ATP's top spot on Monday to surpass Steffi Graf's 377 leading the WTA.

He already held the men's mark, eclipsing Roger Federer's old ATP standard of 310 weeks in March 2021.

"I'm flattered, obviously. Extremely, extremely proud and happy for this achievement," Djokovic said in a video posted on social media, in which he referred to Graf as 'one of the greatest, most legendary, tennis players."

After Djokovic and Graf on the all-time No. 1 weeks list are Martina Navratilova, with 332, and Serena Williams, with 319, followed by Federer. The computerized rankings began in the 1970s.